Barry J. Boodman
Barry J. Boodman, 78, a resident of Stamford and Mystic, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY.
Barry attended Adelphi University and earned a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. He founded The Brooklyn Law School Civil Rights Research Council. He traveled to Selma, Alabama with The Lawyer's Constitutional Defense Committee providing legal assistance to the civil rights movement.
After graduating, Barry worked for Nassau County Legal Services defending the rights of the indigent. Soon after, he was staff attorney at New York City Legal Aid Society.
In 1969, he fell in love with Linda, they married and moved to Stamford where Barry worked for a private firm. In 1976, Attorney Boodman set an evidentiary precedent in the 1976 CT Supreme Court case, State v. Ward, which changed Connecticut law.
He was Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of Stamford where he worked for 18 years practicing employment and municipal law for the city.
In 1984, Barry became part-time Assistant Corporation Counsel in Stamford so he could pursue his passion: civil rights law. He established a private practice specializing in civil rights violations, employment discrimination and freedom of information issues.
In addition to his civil rights practice, Barry was an active member of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut Fairfield Chapter where he served as board chair.
After retiring in 2002, Barry and Linda moved to Mystic, Connecticut. He was an enthusiastic volunteer for the Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic & Noank Library, a member of the John Porter Civil War Book Club, The Book Eaters Club, an avid kayaker and practiced Karate. Barry was a constant student, a history, model train and opera aficionado.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda, two sons Ben and Charlie and his brother Richard and many friends, colleagues and protégés who remember his quick wit and wise perspective.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1 Mystic, CT 06355
The family is requesting that donations be made to The Mystic & Noank Library. www.mysticnoanklibrary.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 7, 2019