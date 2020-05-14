Bartholomew Catalane
Bartholomew W. Catalane
Bartholomew W. Catalane (Bart), of Stamford, CT, former Chief Financial Officer of Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG), died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 63 due to complications from esophageal cancer. Bart grew up in Brielle, NJ, the son of the late Bartholomew and Grace (Baines) Catalane. He was a 1974 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, NJ.
Bart began his career with Coopers & Lybrand in 1980 following his 1978 graduation from Fairfield University and after earning an M.B.A from Babson College. Prior to moving to Stamford, Bart was a longtime resident of Stony Point, NY and Sea Girt, NJ. Among his many professional accomplishments, Bart served as a member of the finance team at Capital Cities/ABC for over a decade where he was the CFO of both the Broadcast and Radio Divisions, and provided key financial leadership to the business through its acquisition by The Walt Disney Company in 1996. Following his tenure at Capital Cities/ABC, Bart served as the Chief Financial Officer to many other companies, including Ziff Davis Media, LIN TV, and Getty Images. Those who worked with Bart over the course of his career spoke of his passion, integrity, and careful attention to detail, inspiring others to become stronger and wiser business professionals. Throughout all his endeavors, Bart was respected as a first-class gentleman. He will be dearly missed by his family and many colleagues.
Bart is survived by his daughter Cara Catalane of New York City; his wife, Katherine Whalen of Stamford, CT; his brother David Catalane (Elizabeth) of Pittsburg, PA; his sister Catherine Kroeger (Matthew) of Midlothian, VA; his former wife Marie Dunn Catalane of Hull, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Due to current public health restrictions, a Memorial Mass for family and friends will be celebrated at a later date. Those wishing to honor Bart's memory may consider making a donation in Bart's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he initiated the Catalane Family Patient Navigator Fund supporting patients who are navigating complex cancer diagnoses and treatment.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.
