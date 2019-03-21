Beatrice Watrous

Beatrice "Bea" Watrous, 88, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cassena Care of Stamford. She was born in Stamford on March 16, 1930 to the late Frank and Grace Jarvis Clark.

Bea attended Stamford High School. She then went on to work at W.T. Grants where she met the love of her life, Bill Watrous. They were married in 1950 and began their life together on Cove Island. After being home and raising their two children for many years, she returned to work as the head cook and manager of the Darien High School's cafeteria. After retiring she moved to Orange City, Florida with her husband. She enjoyed having her family visit, knitting, decorating for the holidays, cooking and baking for everyone. She moved back to be with family after her husband died. She spent the last five years at Cassena Care of Stamford, where she enjoyed knitting hats for Caring With Grace, an organization that provides hats and care packages for children living with cancer, and taking on any knitting project presented to her. Bea was known for bringing sunshine to the other residents and staff.

Bea is survived by her loving children, Diane Krenicki and her husband Daniel of Stamford, William Watrous, Jr. and his wife Laurie of Clinton, CT, two brothers, William J. Clark and his wife Pat of NY and Richard Clark and his wife Pat of CT, as well as six grandchildren Lauren Wells (Loren), Brian Watrous (Mindy), Tara Faustine (Frank), Trevor Watrous (Tara Lyn Bulyk), Kristen Calloway (James) and Erin Castaldi (Mike) and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Bea was predeceased by her husband William R. Watrous, Sr. and her siblings, George, Charlie, Frank, James Clark, Grace White and Evelyn Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip RC Church, 1 Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT 06851. There will be no calling hours and Interment will be private. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Watrous family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bea's memory to Caring With Grace, 229 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906-2514 (caringwithgrace.org) or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bea's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Cassena Care of Stamford for the wonderful care and compassion that she received.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 21, 2019