Belisario Nino DiTaranto, "Nino", 93, devoted husband of the late Gertrude Marie DiTaranto (nee "Gorizia Maria Melillo") for 55 beautiful years, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Marlborough, CT, after a period of declining health which included a May bout with COVID. Nino was born on November 25, 1926, in Gravina di Puglia, Bari, Italy, to the late Domenico and Anna Nicola (Pappalardi) DiTaranto, and immigrated to Stamford in 1957, after marrying his beautiful bride, the American-born daughter of Italian immigrants who met him on a trip to Italy.
In his youth, Nino fantasized about a life in the States, the land of opportunity, where he imagined a cozy house with two cars in the driveway and a beautiful garden. With Gertie by his side, he found the American dream, despite a limited education. Nino sacrificed his academic dreams after seeing his six sisters toiling on the farm in the hot sun. Contrary to his father's wishes for his only son, he decided to "throw away his books", as he put it, to lessen his sisters' labors. Before leaving Italy, Nino also led crews paving roads, but it was the 32 years as a machine operator at Pitney Bowes in Stamford that he was most proud of. Always conscientious, Nino earned numerous annual awards for perfect attendance and worked a lot of overtime. He was "never afraid of hard work" and was always a wonderful provider for his lucky wife and daughter who never lost sight of his above-and-beyond efforts to give them the best life possible.
Like Gertie, Nino loved music and together they passed this passion on to their grateful daughter and grandchildren. Known as the songbird at the nursing home, he serenaded those within earshot with Italian opera or classic Italian music like "Vicino 'O Mare", and popular music like his favorites, "Somewhere My Love" and "Please Release Me". Nino appreciated nature's beauty and always had unusual flowers in his garden while also tending to tomatoes and basil, and had a talent for shaping treetops and bushes into perfectly rounded shapes. He loved animals; especially dogs and horses. His appetite and appreciation for food, especially Italian cuisine, were as big as his loving heart. Directed by Gertie's father in his father-in-law's cellar, he was central to the Melillo homemade wine-making process that included many family helpers and culminated in a feast of roasted chestnuts.
Nino loved his daughter and grandchildren deeply, and they, him, and he always was so proud of everything they accomplished, supporting and encouraging all their interests; especially music!
A devout Catholic with unwavering faith who once received the host from the saint Padre Pio, Nino regularly attended mass with his family prior to his declining health and was blessed to attend monthly mass and receive Holy Communion weekly at the nursing home.
Nino was a very proud member of the Gravinese Mutual Aid Society in Stamford and served this philanthropic brotherhood as president for a term. Never forgetting his roots, he returned to Gravina for many joyful family reunions.
In Marlborough, Nino thoroughly enjoyed his brief residence at the Florence Lord Senior Housing Center where he moved to be near his daughter and her family, and his afternoons at the Marlborough Senior Center, where he made many friends and shared many laughs.
Besides his parents, Nino was preceded by an unborn son, and, in Italy, six sisters,Teresa Cappiello, Maria Trionfo, Giacomina Raguso, Eufemia Ventola, Rosa DiTaranto, Donatella Laddaga (and their spouses), a niece, and two nephews.
Nino leaves his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Marianne and Ed Matunas of Marlborough, and his two adored grandchildren, Adrienne Matunas of Rutland, Vermont, and Greg Matunas of College Station, Texas. Also missing him are 17 nieces and nephews in Italy, five nieces and nephews in Connecticut (on Gertie's side), and their families. Nino is free and finally reunited with his beloved Gorizia and the rest of his family who have been patiently waiting, and this gives his family peace. It is not "Goodbye". Ci vediamo; baci & abbracci...
After a viewing at Spencer Funeral Home, East Hampton, a funeral mass was celebrated at St. John Fisher Church in Marlborough, on August 14, 2020. Entombment followed at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
