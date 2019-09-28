Home

Benita Rebula

Benita Rebula Notice
BENITA "ROSINA" REBULA Sept. 28, 1929 - Sept 22, 2017 Sweet Mom, a memory can't take the place of your hug. A picture can't take the place of your beautiful smile and eyes. We're celebrating your 90th birthday today and the gift of you with a champagne "cin-cin", cake, (and of course) coffee. Holding you always in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers, and remembering all you taught us, the best hugs, smiles, and the love oh yes, that unconditional and forever love. Love and miss you! Rosemary, Ed, Enzo, Oscar, Nancy, Anna, Lisa, and all the grandkids
