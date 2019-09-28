|
BENITA "ROSINA" REBULA Sept. 28, 1929 - Sept 22, 2017 Dear Mom, On this your 90th birthday, I am remembering that because of you I know what love is -- it's patience, it's sacrifice, it's sharing joy and keeping faith. And it's what makes us strong and helps us find our way. Because of you, I know what family is -- it's laughing, it's always 'being there', it's being 'real' and being friends. And it will always be there...no matter what. Because of you, I know what's at the heart of a good life -- love, family, being true to yourself, and trusting in our Lord always -- these things are true and lasting. They make all the difference ... I know that because of you. You were and will always be my hero, and everything I'd like to be. I love you Mom...and I miss you each and every day. Buon Compleanno carissima mamma! -Rosemary-