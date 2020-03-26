|
|
Benjamin J. DeAngelis, Jr.
Benjamin J. DeAngelis, Jr of Shelton, CT, formerly of Stamford, passed away at his home on March 24, 2020 after suffering a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was predeceased by his parents Benjamin J. DeAngelis Sr and Raphael Moavero, and his surviving sister Jane Frattaroli of Stamford, in addition to many in-laws, cousins and friends.
A veteran of the 82nd Airborne, and the longtime owner of Ben DeAngelis Plumbing and Heating, he leaves Angela his loving wife of 63 years, and his six sons and their wives; Joseph and Greta of Monroe, CT, Michael and Bobbi Jeanne, of Shelton, CT, Bob and Karen, of Marshfield, MA, John and Julie, of Johns Creek, GA, Paul and Jennifer, of Mammoths Lakes, CA, and Thomas and Naomi, of IsahaYa, Nagasaki, Japan. In addition to his sons and their wives, he was also blessed with seventeen grandkids and four great grandchildren.
Ben and Angela's life is a love story right out of the movies. Ben met Angela at a church dinner, while stationed at Ft Campbell, KY serving in the 82nd, airborne/ 511 paratroop infantry division. He swept her off her feet, and moved her from the small town of Hopkinsville, KY to the big city of Stamford, CT, where they raised their six boys. Ben lived his life by three key values: God, country and family. Where he loved his country and his faith, nothing was more important than his family. His moral compass was beyond reproach, and he lived by the belief that our youth is the foundation of our future. As he would often say, " I'm growing boys, not grass" and " you can lead a horse to water, but a pencil must be lead"
In addition to his plumbing practice, Ben was a founding father of Stamford Youth Hockey, and a current member of the Stamford Youth Hall of Fame, in addition to be an active member and leader of scout Troop 47. He loved a good joke, told a great story, and enjoyed a nice glass of scotch or wine. He loved the outdoors, a good meal, a fine cigar and spending time with the love of his life, Angela. He valued his friends almost as much as his family, and as a result his boys had more aunts and uncles than can ever be imagined. Uncle Bill, Uncle Rit, Uncle Joe, Uncle Buddy, Uncle Teddy….The Falcons will always live on in the hearts of all that knew him.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, (203)-359-9999. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut chapter of American Parkinson's Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/connecticut/
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020