Benjamin Robert Mallozzi
Benjamin "Bmoe" Mallozzi, 88, of Stamford, CT passed away on May 22, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford's Richmond Hill area, he later made his home in Springdale in 1962 with his lovely bride Lorraine Abate. Raising their four children here, they built a foundation for a lifetime of memories. From playing ice hockey on the frozen front yard; to building go-karts to race down the neighboring hills; to playing street hockey and shooting pucks on the back patio; to wiffle ball, horseshoes and bocce parties throughout the years; to tap dancing and dance recitals from Connecticut to New York; and pond hockey at the reservoir and Warner's Pond.
Benjamin graduated from Stamford High School in 1949 and soon after served 4 years in the Korean War as a proud member of the United States Navy. He was assigned to the USS Princeton aircraft carrier, which allowed him to travel the world and represent the Navy on their fastpitch, all-star softball team playing tournaments in various countries including Japan. After serving his country, Benjamin enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he learned the sheet metal and HVAC trade. He later opened his own business, and thrived through many years of growth in the local community. Bmoe, as he was affectionately known throughout his hometown, remained active in fastpitch softball as a member of the Hillsiders softball team well into his fifties.
Benjamin was heavily involved in youth sports in Stamford. In fact, he was one of the co-founders of the Stamford Youth Hockey Association and resides in their Hall of Fame. As a youth hockey coach, he helped develop and prepare many young men for the next level of high school hockey. A mentor and icon to many, Bmoe was known by every youth he ever coached for his mantra of hard work and dedication, which was the foundation of his coaching. He also loved the outdoors. Playing golf, taking care of his yard, and camping were some of his favorite activities. His love of camping started a Mallozzi family tradition in 1969 at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation and has continued for 50 consecutive years since. The grandchildren are continuing that tradition proudly.
Ben and Lorraine's favorite pastime were their grandchildren. As most loyal fans, they attended almost every hockey, baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, and dance recitals on the schedule. Knowing how busy everyone's schedule was, they made it a point to support them every chance they got. Ben's love of sports also flowed over to his beloved Yankees, NY Rangers, and the NY football Giants.
Benjamin wass predeceased by the love of his life Lorraine, and his parents Alexander and Rose Mallozzi. He is survived by his children Mark and Sue Mallozzi of East Haddam, Michael and Debbie Mallozzi of Redding, Lisa and Frank Palumberi of Bethel, and John Mallozzi of Stratford.
He is also survived by his biggest fans, his adoring grandchildren: Christine, Michelle, Matthew (and wife Carolynn), Kevin (and wife Melody), Andrew, Mitchell, Daniel, and Taylor. He is also survived by his sister Linda Tief and brother and sister-in-law Alexander and Betty Mallozzi.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Benjamin's name. They can be found at NMCRS.org. The Navy families that need it the most will appreciate your donation. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Benjamin "Bmoe" Mallozzi, 88, of Stamford, CT passed away on May 22, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford's Richmond Hill area, he later made his home in Springdale in 1962 with his lovely bride Lorraine Abate. Raising their four children here, they built a foundation for a lifetime of memories. From playing ice hockey on the frozen front yard; to building go-karts to race down the neighboring hills; to playing street hockey and shooting pucks on the back patio; to wiffle ball, horseshoes and bocce parties throughout the years; to tap dancing and dance recitals from Connecticut to New York; and pond hockey at the reservoir and Warner's Pond.
Benjamin graduated from Stamford High School in 1949 and soon after served 4 years in the Korean War as a proud member of the United States Navy. He was assigned to the USS Princeton aircraft carrier, which allowed him to travel the world and represent the Navy on their fastpitch, all-star softball team playing tournaments in various countries including Japan. After serving his country, Benjamin enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he learned the sheet metal and HVAC trade. He later opened his own business, and thrived through many years of growth in the local community. Bmoe, as he was affectionately known throughout his hometown, remained active in fastpitch softball as a member of the Hillsiders softball team well into his fifties.
Benjamin was heavily involved in youth sports in Stamford. In fact, he was one of the co-founders of the Stamford Youth Hockey Association and resides in their Hall of Fame. As a youth hockey coach, he helped develop and prepare many young men for the next level of high school hockey. A mentor and icon to many, Bmoe was known by every youth he ever coached for his mantra of hard work and dedication, which was the foundation of his coaching. He also loved the outdoors. Playing golf, taking care of his yard, and camping were some of his favorite activities. His love of camping started a Mallozzi family tradition in 1969 at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation and has continued for 50 consecutive years since. The grandchildren are continuing that tradition proudly.
Ben and Lorraine's favorite pastime were their grandchildren. As most loyal fans, they attended almost every hockey, baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, and dance recitals on the schedule. Knowing how busy everyone's schedule was, they made it a point to support them every chance they got. Ben's love of sports also flowed over to his beloved Yankees, NY Rangers, and the NY football Giants.
Benjamin wass predeceased by the love of his life Lorraine, and his parents Alexander and Rose Mallozzi. He is survived by his children Mark and Sue Mallozzi of East Haddam, Michael and Debbie Mallozzi of Redding, Lisa and Frank Palumberi of Bethel, and John Mallozzi of Stratford.
He is also survived by his biggest fans, his adoring grandchildren: Christine, Michelle, Matthew (and wife Carolynn), Kevin (and wife Melody), Andrew, Mitchell, Daniel, and Taylor. He is also survived by his sister Linda Tief and brother and sister-in-law Alexander and Betty Mallozzi.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Benjamin's name. They can be found at NMCRS.org. The Navy families that need it the most will appreciate your donation. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 26, 2020.