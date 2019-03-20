Benny Widyono

Benny Widyono (Hong Lan Oei), beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 82 in Stamford, Connecticut. Born in Magelang, Indonesia to K.T. Oei and Roos Rukmarata, he graduated from the University of Indonesia in 1959. He received a scholarship to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, and completed a PhD in economics at the University of Texas, Austin in 1963, where he was also a teaching assistant.

An advocate for peace and human rights, he served at the United Nations for over 35 years, as an economics officer for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand, as head of the Regional Commissions Liaison Office in New York City, heading the UN Transitional Authority in Cambodia in Siem Reap, and finally as the UN Secretary General's Representative in Cambodia. Upon retiring, he became a visiting scholar at the Kahin Center for Asian Studies in Cornell University, where he wrote Dancing in Shadows: Sihanouk, the Khmer Rouge and the United Nations in Cambodia. He also lectured at the University of Connecticut in Stamford, and continued his passionate engagement with the people of his beloved Cambodia, through his support of the Center for Khmer Studies and the People Improvement Organization.

Benny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Francisca, his four children, Martin (married to Barbara Widyono), Ronald (married to Diem Truong), Monique, and Daniel (married to Danielle Wagner), and his four grandchildren, Mikaela, Vincent, Timothy and Emily.

A mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 23rd at St. Leo's parish in Stamford, followed by a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to People Improvement Organization (PIO) www.peopleimprovementorganization.org or the Center for Khmer Studies (CKS) www.khmerstudies.org. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary