|
|
Berj A. Terzian
Berj A. Terzian passed peacefully into eternal life on June 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Antonia B. Terzian, his brothers Nubar and Michael, along with his three surviving children, Christopher of Stamford, Lincoln and Michael, his daughter-in-law Donna Terzian, Lincoln's wife, his and daughter-in-law, Cindy, wife of Christopher, and his two grandchildren, Matthew and Alexis Terzian, children of Christopher and Cindy. He was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth. Calling hours are at Waterbury and Kelly Funeral Home, 1300 Pleasantville Rd., Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Theresa's church, 1394 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 19, 2019