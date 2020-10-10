Bernard F. Hearn
Bernard F. Hearn, born in Brooklyn, NY raised in Springdale, CT passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bern was born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and moved to Springdale, when he was 14 years old. After graduation from Catholic High, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Bern leaves behind his partner of almost 48 years Cheryl Perry Hearn; their son Bernie and wife Jen; two grandchildren, Joey and Jess; a brother, Bobby; and by many nieces and nephews. Bern was predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Bern and by his brother Johnny.
Bern was an avid fisherman, golfer and hunter. Bern loved spending time with family, but he especially loved being out on the open sea. He will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held in his honor on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., in Stamford, CT. His burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Disabled American Veterans "dav.org
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the family's guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.