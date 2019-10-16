|
Bernard Francis Linn
Bernard Francis (Ben) Linn, 84, of Falmouth MA, formerly of Old Greenwich, CT, passed away on Monday, October 14, with his family surrounding him. Ben was born on January 5, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland, to Francis and Josephine Linn.
In 1958, he married the love of his life Margaret Murphy and shortly thereafter immigrated to America where they raised five children. Ben was an active member of St. Clement's Parish in Stamford and St. Anthony's in Falmouth, MA were he sang in the choir. Ben worked for the Perrot Memorial Library in Old Greenwich for over 20 years. In retirement, Ben and Margaret settled in Falmouth, MA to a house on the water where they could enjoy their ever growing family. Both enjoyed many years of worldwide travel but always enjoyed coming home to The Cape and Greenwich to spend time with their children, spouses, and most of all, their grandchildren. Predeceased by Margaret, Ben continued to enjoy his retirement on The Cape with his second wife, Anne (Welsh) Linn also of Glasgow.
A champion runner in mountain races, at Ben Nevis, and Goatfell he ran with the Garscube Harriers. Ben won the Dumbartonshire championship for 1952/53, something he was very proud of. He also loved golf and was always advocating for one of the American family members to win the Linn Family Trophy and bring it States-side. He also loved his weekly card games with a close group of friends in Falmouth.
Ben is survived by his five children, Margaret and her husband Bill Borden of Falmouth, MA, John and his wife Cathy Linn of Westport, CT, Catherine and her husband Carl Licence of Ashland, MA, Irene and her husband Stephen McGeachy of Trumbull, CT, and Alice and her husband Richard Catalano of Old Greenwich, CT. His brothers, James Linn of Bonny Rigg, Scotland, Francis Linn of Stamford, sister-in-law Grace (Linn) Linden of Stamford, CT, sister-in-law Betty Murphy of Florida, and Angela (Linn) Doughty of Pennsylvania, many nieces and nephews to whom he was "Uncle Benny". He was predeceased by his sister Clare McDonald, and brothers Gerard Linn and Joseph Linn. Ben felt his biggest accomplishment was the love and respect he had from his grandchildren who all adored him, his songs, and his stories. His 17 grandchildren, Leif, Dirk, Finley, Jack, Linnea, Caitlin, Tyler, Emily, Matthew, Tom, Jimmy, Lily, Freddy, Siena, Taylor, Mike, and Tommy will miss their Papa greatly.
A mass celebrating his life will be on Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Clements Church, 535 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019