Bernice Tandet Miller
Bernice Tandet Miller, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, in Delray Beach, Fla. Bernice was the daughter of William and Sally Tandet, longtime Stamford philanthropists.
The oldest of four children, Bernice was a trailblazer. After graduating Stamford High School in 1941, Bernice attended Syracuse University where she received her bachelor's degree in journalism phi beta kappa in three years. Bernice then went to work as a reporter for The Stamford Advocate, working on news stories ranging from local politics to World War II.
In 1948, Bernice applied to law school. She laughed when she received a letter from Harvard stating, "This school does not admit women." She ultimately graduated from New York University School of Law and passed the New York Bar, one of a handful of women admitted to the New York Bar in 1952. She went on to become a highly successful business owner. She was especially delighted when her daughter attended Harvard Law School 40 years after her gender-based rejection.
Bernice married Alfred Miller, a fellow NYU Law School graduate, in 1951. Bernice and Al lived a full and wonderful life together for 62 happy years. Blessed with five children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Bernice was the heart of her family – joyfully hosting 30+ for holidays at home and on cruises celebrating important milestones.
Bernice loved her family dearly, and will be greatly missed. She was sadly predeceased by her oldest son Charles Miller last year. Surviving are her sons, Thomas Miller of Boynton Beach, Fla., Jeffrey Miller of Greenwich, and Kenneth Miller of South Salem, NY; and her daughter, Jennifer Miller-Morse of Delray Beach, Fla.; Charles' beloved widow Lisa of Stamford; and her many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Temple Sholom Cemetery, Memory Lane in Greenwich. The family will receive mourners following the service at 26 Bedford Road in Greenwich.
Having reported on the atrocities committed during World War II, Bernice was a staunch defender of democracy and the rule of law. Memorial gifts may be made in Bernice's honor to the League of Women Voters at www.lwv.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 8, 2020