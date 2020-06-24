Bertha L. Berg
Bertha Lillian Berg, 89, of Stamford passed away on June 20, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Franklin, VT to the late Honorat and Alphonsine Martel Bouchard.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend quality time with her family. She was there for anyone one who needed her with a smile and enjoyed speaking French Canadian with anyone she could find and reminiscing about growing up on the farm with her brothers and sisters. A lifelong Yankee fan, watching every game, she loved Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter and Bret Garner. Her spunk and enthusiasm for life along with her wonderful sense of humor will live in our hearts forever!!!
Bertha is survived by her loving children, David Columb of Fairfield, Patricia Larson and her husband James of Cranston, RI, Richard Charles Columb of Elijay, GA and Jacqueline Columb Tiani and her husband Michael Tiani of Norwalk, as well as her grandchildren, Jon Provost, Rachel and Kevin Columb, Michael, Matthew and David Masulli and great grandson, Michael Masulli.
Besides her parents, Bertha was also predeceased by her husband, Barclay Berg, former husband, Richard Columb and brothers and sisters.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hecker Avenue, Darien. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, 1111 Summer Street, Suite 203, Stamford CT, 06905.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Bertha Lillian Berg, 89, of Stamford passed away on June 20, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Franklin, VT to the late Honorat and Alphonsine Martel Bouchard.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend quality time with her family. She was there for anyone one who needed her with a smile and enjoyed speaking French Canadian with anyone she could find and reminiscing about growing up on the farm with her brothers and sisters. A lifelong Yankee fan, watching every game, she loved Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter and Bret Garner. Her spunk and enthusiasm for life along with her wonderful sense of humor will live in our hearts forever!!!
Bertha is survived by her loving children, David Columb of Fairfield, Patricia Larson and her husband James of Cranston, RI, Richard Charles Columb of Elijay, GA and Jacqueline Columb Tiani and her husband Michael Tiani of Norwalk, as well as her grandchildren, Jon Provost, Rachel and Kevin Columb, Michael, Matthew and David Masulli and great grandson, Michael Masulli.
Besides her parents, Bertha was also predeceased by her husband, Barclay Berg, former husband, Richard Columb and brothers and sisters.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hecker Avenue, Darien. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, 1111 Summer Street, Suite 203, Stamford CT, 06905.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 24, 2020.