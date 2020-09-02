Berthe Morisseau
Berthe Morisseau, devoted wife of Marc Morisseau passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1935 in Anse-a-Foleur, Haiti to Arthur Jean-Guillaume and Anna-Lucia Jean Pierre. She excelled at the Stamford Health Department where she worked as a public health nurse. She enjoyed hosting community service events that impacted the lives of women and children. She retired from the Health Department in 2004 after many years of service. In addition to nursing, Berthe loved to travel. Her vibrant spirit will continue to live on through her husband, Marc; stepchildren Rolande, Rose Marie, and Richard; her siblings Anaida, Nicolas, Arthur (Yolaine); brother-in-law Andre (Yva), sister-in-law Marie-Claude (Rigal); and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love you and we miss you Mona Berthe!! Berthe was predeceased by her sister Onide and brothers Michel and Chenet. Her wake will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.leopgallagherstamford.com
. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Basilica, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT. There will be no repass.