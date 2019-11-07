The Advocate Notices
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C Int'l
45 Gregory Street
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C Int'l
45 Gregory Street
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Bessie Hardy Notice
Pastor Bessie Mae Hardy
Pastor Bessie Mae Hardy, age 89, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C Int'l, 45 Gregory Street, Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guest from 12:00 noon until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 10, 2019
