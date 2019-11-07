|
Pastor Bessie Mae Hardy
Pastor Bessie Mae Hardy, age 89, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C Int'l, 45 Gregory Street, Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guest from 12:00 noon until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 10, 2019