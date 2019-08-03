|
|
Beth Mizelle
Beth Chamberlin Mizelle, age 85, passed away peacefully this week surrounded by family. In her last years, she had many health challenges and was an inspiration to all. But Beth's story is not about battles but about love. As a middle daughter of 3 girls, the sisters grew up singing together and drawing on newsprint that their Editor father brought home. After high school in Sioux City, Iowa where Beth was May Queen and played clarinet in the marching band, she went to Tennessee's Maryville College. There she met the love of her life, Bob Mizelle, a handsome upperclassman, and won his heart.
Bob and Beth courted and then were married in Sioux City on January 1st, 1955 as Bob had joined the Navy and had the day off. They were stationed in Norfolk, VA and enjoyed the officer's club dances and living the Naval life. Bob was out on the Admiral's ship when their firstborn arrived, Laura Beth. When Bob went into civilian life, they moved to Massachusetts where Beth had their second daughter Claire Anne. Soon after, they moved to Woodstock, NY (before the concert) where Beth designed their dream home. After a few years, IBM moved the family to Stamford, Connecticut where they made lifelong friends and Beth found a large artist community for her passion for art. For her family, she would make Halloween and school play costumes, create comforters and make memorable birthday cakes and parties. For her friends, she loved having theme dinners transforming their house each time. Beth painted in oil, acrylic and watercolor and she sculpted in wood, stone and clay. She became a professional artist selling her art to collectors here and abroad. Beth was a member of the Stamford Art Association (where she was a board member and President for many years), the New Canaan Society for the Arts and was a member of the Uncommon Chiselers, a group of professional women sculptors, for 20+ years. Bob's job relocated the family to Paris, France for 3 years where Beth found another group of artists to paint with and hosted in-home life drawing classes. Paris helped feed Beth's artistic fire and she thrived. One of her paintings hung in Paris' Grand Palais for a time and she was inspired by the family's sidetrips through Europe. When they moved back to Connecticut and bought a cruising sailboat, Beth and Both joined the Stamford Yacht Club and enjoyed the beauty of Long Island Sound. When Bob retired, they traveled to many exotic locations including Africa, Peru, Turkey, Egypt and Costa Rica. Being immersed in other cultures captivated Beth's imagination and helped shape her art.
In addition, Beth was very active in the North Stamford Congregational Church. Beth and Bob were members for 49 years and enjoyed the strong church family including choir, potlucks, rummage sales, talent shows and Haunted Houses. She painted objects for sale and enjoyed encouraging others to use their creativity too.
To know Beth, was to love her. Her easygoing attitude and kind disposition was evident in all she did. She always put everyone in front of herself and was a friend to all. Whether she was camping, sailing, drinking wine or travelling the world with Bob, she was at home. She loved adventure, challenges and living life to its fullest. We should all learn from her example.
Beth is survived by her loving husband, Bob, her two daughters, Laura and Claire and their husbands Sylain and Matthew. She loved her four granddaughters, Olivia, Elise, Cecilia and Deirdre and Beth's youngest sister, Ardath, husband Earl and the extended family.
Come celebrate Beth's life on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 12pm at the North Stamford Congregational Church on Cascade Road in Stamford, CT. A small reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local chapter or who cared for Beth at the end and continues to minister to the family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019