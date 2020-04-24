|
|
Bettie Washington
Bettie Washington, 80, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Cassena Care of Norwalk. She was born on February 1, 1940 in Selma, Alabama to the late William Henry and Clara Threadgill Henry. Mrs. Washington was predeceased by her husband Franklin D. Washington and siblings Louise, Everlean, Dorothy Mae and John Henry. She retired from U.S. Surgical after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter; Cheryl Henry, her son; Warner Keith Washington, four grandchildren; Charisse Hicklen, Terrell Hicklen, Jamel Washington and Taven Heward, one great-granddaughter; Saniya S. Washington, two sisters; Bertha Moss and Mattie Spencer (Ernest), stepson; Franklin Washington, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dawn C. Snell officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020