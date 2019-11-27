|
Elizabeth Anne Cassidy
Elizabeth Anne (Keely) Cassidy passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 86. One of eight siblings, she was born October 27, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Mildred (Lynott) Keely and Eugene J. Keely. Siblings who have outlived her are Mary Leddy, Catherine Shelly, Virginia Birt, and her husband, Chet, and Joan and her husband Tom Siggins. Dorothea Keely, Tom Keely, and Gene Keely, Jr. predeceased her but Eileen Keely, wife of Gene, "the seventh sister" survives.
Betty was predeceased by her spouse of 63 years, Robert E. Cassidy, Sr. and her son, Thomas, and daughter-in-law Susan (Lupinacci) Cassidy. She is survived by her children, Robert Jr., Maureen, Michael, Joanne McNamara (and Kevin), Paul (and Sarah), and daughters-in-law, Stacey (Romano) Cassidy and Marie (Cognetta) Cassidy. Betty was blessed with nine grandchildren: Christine and Emily Cassidy, Carina Cavaliere, Ryan Cassidy, Colin and Erin McNamara, and Connor and Ella Cassidy. She is predeceased by her grandson, Adam Pfitz. Betty was also fortunate to be a great grandmother to Wyatt Hagaman and Addison Cavaliere.
Having graduated from St. Brendan's High School and St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, she taught briefly in the New York City school system before raising her children, most of whom were born in Stamford, Connecticut.
The family was privileged to spend about thirty-five summers at their cottage in Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme, Connecticut.
From early on, it was Betty's joy to volunteer at several school systems, especially at Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, near North Topsail Beach, where she and Bob spent four winters later in their lives. She also taught "CCD" at St. Leo's and St. Cecilia's churches in Stamford, Connecticut.
Upon moving to Niantic, Connecticut in 2003, she became active in St. Agnes parish through the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Women's club, and the Resurrection choir. On many Mondays she worked at the New London meal Center.
Warm weather weekends found her bargain hunting at local garage sales.
Betty's family will receive relatives and friends at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home at 48 Grand Street in Niantic, CT on Monday, December 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Agnes Church at 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic, CT on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be so welcomed at the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Mailed donations should be sent to New London HHC, to the attention of Barbara Montrose at 730 State Pier Rd., New London, CT 06320. Donations can also be made easily online.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 28, 2019