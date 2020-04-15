|
Betty Davies
Betty Davies (Mary Elizabeth Polhemus (Parker) Davies) passed away peacefully at Edgehill on April 5th, 2020.
She was the daughter of James Higbie Polhemus and Linda Rowan born on June 15th, 1921 in Montclair, NJ. After the depression, she and her family moved to Old Greenwich in 1932 where she grew up. Her father had passed away when she was 8 and her mother (with 4 children) remarried Walter Koempel. A loving husband and stepfather, Walter embraced Linda's four young children and they, as a couple, had a 5th.
Betty attended public schools through Greenwich High, commuting by train from Old Greenwich. She later graduated from La Salle Junior College in MA. In those days, and for the balance of her life, she enjoyed horses and sailing becoming one of the few female skippers who participated in and won many races on Long Island sound. Years later she revealed her secret, know the local currents.
She became a war bride by marrying Frank R. Parker Jr. (Bud/Ace) on July 4th, 1942 in Christ Church. A 1938 VMI graduate, Bud was a Major in the Army Air Corps and, with Betty, traveled all over the country to various Army Air Corps Bases. When he was finally shipped overseas to fly the "Hump" in C47's, Betty returned home to Old Greenwich to sit out the balance of the war. Upon his return, Bud, became an American Airlines Captain dying suddenly in May 1966 while on vacation in Nantucket.
In August 1968, Betty married Karl M. Davies, a life insurance executive and widower with three children, Kim, Isabel, married to Bradley Wyatt who died last year and Ralph, married to Kompiang. They lived a very happy life, mostly in retirement, traveling the world by sea and by air. To mix things up they drove across the USA, twice, in a camper. Karl died in Dec. 2004 while living in Edgehill.
Betty was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard (killed in France during WWII) and Jim plus two sisters, Jean Polhemus Reynes who died in 1951 and Linda Koempel Tompkins.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Frank R. Parker III (Rusty) married to Cathrine Skaarup, Corbett A. Parker (Cory), married to Isabelle Morrison and 11 nieces/nephews.
She is also survived by her 3 grandsons, John Parker, married to Laura Schechter, James Parker, and Frank R. Parker IV married to Katherine Deicke, a great-granddaughter Henley Noel Parker and her step granddaughter Ayu Davies.
Betty was very active in The Greenwich Riding and Trails Association for over 65 years, Christ Church, Greenwich for 90 years holding many volunteer positions after her sons joined the choir and continued her love of the water as a member of Indian Harbor Yacht Club since 1974.
She loved gardening, excelled at skiing, tennis, sailing and was an avid needle pointer and knitter. Betty's lifelong passion for horses resulted in her becoming an excellent rider participating in fox hunting in Pinehurst, NC during the war, local horse shows for many years and pleasure riding in Greenwich and Stamford until late in life. Above all else, she cherished her family, taking enormous pride in all with particular interest in her grandsons and step-granddaughter. The crowning moment in her life came with the birth of her great-granddaughter, Henley. They, in turn, are thankful for her guidance, elegance, and positive attitude even during the dark days of loss and setbacks. They, and all that knew her, will travel through their lives with the loving memories her long life has provided them.
There will be a memorial service at Christ Church when possible.
Donations may be made to Christ Church in her name.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020