Betty Raines Prince
Betty Raines Prince, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away of natural causes at her home in Stamford, CT on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A longtime resident of Stamford, Betty was born in Apex, NC on July 20, 1935 to the late Herbert and Pearl Raines.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Charles W. Prince, and is survived by her children; Herbert Prince III, Dalphine Prince and Gracie C. Prince, six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Judith A. Prince-Caviness.
Family and faith were most important to Betty throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church in Stamford where she was a Deaconess and member of the Union Baptist Church Choir. Betty loved to praise her Lord, Jesus Christ, and express her faith through her singing. May she rest in eternal peace.
A funeral service for Betty will take place at 11a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT. The interment will immediately follow the service at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien, CT.
The family has entrusted Betty's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019