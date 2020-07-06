Betty Tarr

Betty (Sklar) Tarr

Betty (Sklar) Tarr passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 89.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she spent most of her life in Stamford, CT before recently moving to New Britain, CT to be closer to her daughter.

Her favorite things were bowling, the daily numbers, NY Yankees, UConn Women Basketball and fighting for the check with her best friend and cousin Irma Chafetz. She had a knack for remembering phone numbers, birthdays and anniversaries and never missed sending out greeting cards.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Sidney, her son Robert and her daughter Paula. She is survived by her brother William Sklar and his wife Shirley, daughter Lisa Tucker and her husband Mark, daughter in-law Pamela Tarr and sister-in-law Frances Tarr. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel (Bethany) Tarr, Jacque (Joel) Gonzalez, Gregory (Faye) Tarr, Richard Tucker and Adam Tucker as well as four great grandchildren. She leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service will be held at Agudath Shalom Cemetery in Stamford on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



