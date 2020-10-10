Beverly Paul
Beverly Elizabeth Vassell Paul, resident of Flowery Branch, GA and former longtime resident of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020 from a recent diagnosis with cancer. She was 73 years old.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ivy Vassell. Beverly migrated from Jamaica as a young woman in 1975 and lived in Michigan for several years before moving to Stamford, CT to be closer to her parents. She was a long- time employee of Greenwich and Stamford Hospital, where she worked as a Sterile Processing Instrument Technician. Even though she loved her job, she finally retired on November 1, 2013 and relocated to Flowery Branch, GA, where she enjoyed a warmer climate.
She is survived by her friend and husband and was married for 28 years to Densel Dacosta Paul. They have known each other for over 62 years. She is survived by her stepchildren Debbie Ferdinand (Jerry Ferdinand), Deadra Paul, Troy Paul (Olinda Ferguson-Paul), grandchildren Chellsa Ferdinand, Dillon Ferdinand, Colby Paul, Leila Paul, Omari Paul, Taryn Paul, her Aunt and family matriarch, Phyllis Mais, sister Veronica Gillespie (Kenneth Gillespie), brother Dennis Vassell, nieces Karlene Barnes (Garth Barnes), Cheryl Gorham, nephews Anthony Vaz and Edu Gillespie, cousins Miriam, Thomas and Wilford Mais, Marvin and Phillip Higgins, great nieces, nephews and one great nephew. Besides her family, Beverly will be remembered by many friends and associates, a list too lengthy to name.
She loved and appreciated her family and especially enjoyed entertaining friends. Beverly was a humble person, she wasn't much for the glamour of this world, but rather was a kind, loving and gentle soul. Like her mother she always made a fuss over everyone until you felt welcome. Beverly was quiet by nature, but her laughter was contagious, and her smile would light up any room she entered. She cherished her family and her friends, yet her beloved husband was the center of her world. I don't recall her having many hobbies but to relax she would crochet and if you really wanted to see another side of Beverly, you would have to catch her playing Ludi with friends, or while watching her husband play Dominos.
Friends are invited to Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Memorial service to celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm. www.leopgallagherstamford.com