Blanche Mae Allen, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019, just one month shy of her 98th birthday. A resident of Greenwich for 70 years, she was born in Greensboro, Alabama on April 21, 1921 to James Edward and Cecial (Franklin) Avery. She married James Arthur Allen in January of 1943 and they soon started their family. Following James' discharge from the Army after WWII, she and James and two sons moved to Connecticut, eventually settling in Greenwich in 1949. The family soon grew by another 4 sons and 1 daughter. Blanche was a nurturing mother dedicating herself to raising her children, and serving the community through her decades of support and leadership at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Greenwich which she joined 1951. As an active member of Bethel, she served on the Stewardess Board, the Missionary Society, the Women's Choir and Senior Choir, and the Parsonage Aid. Additionally, she had many other responsibilities including being the church Treasurer and a Class Leader. She was a longtime member of The Masqueraders, a social community organization in Greenwich committed to raising funds for the needs of both Bethel A.M.E. Greenwich and the First Baptist Church of Greenwich. Blanche also served as a Den Mother of Cub Scout Troop #6 when her sons were younger. In addition, she worked as a Home Child Day Care Provider caring for many children in her home for over 20 years until she retired in 1994. She had a very full life at home and in her community, but always found time for her gardening, and making sure her bird feeders were full.

Blanche is survived by her daughter Peggy Campbell of Greenwich, Connecticut; sons, James (Maureen) Allen of West Nyack, New York; Robert (Nancy) Allen of Ft. Myers, Florida; Garland (Judy) Allen of New Canaan, Connecticut; Daniel Allen of Fairfield, Connecticut; Donald (Maria) Allen of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and Clinton Allen of Santa Monica, California. Blanche also leaves behind her brother, James Avery of West Haven, Connecticut, and sister, Berta Wallace of Birmingham, Alabama, six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. As the oldest of her siblings, she also served as family matriarch to her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents, James Edward and Cecial Avery; her husband, James; her brothers, Richard Avery, and Leonard Avery; and her sisters, Alice Caddell, Ella Coleman and Alberta Hearns. Loved by many for her kindness, grace, love of life and willingness to help whenever or wherever, she will be missed. In her honor, the family will be holding Celebration of Life Services in Greenwich, Connecticut on May 18, 2019, and at a later date in Greensboro, Alabama (more details will be forthcoming). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich in her memory. Donations may be sent to BGCG, 4 Horseneck Lane, Greenwich, CT 06830, Attn: Cristina Vittoria.