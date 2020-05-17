Bob Mizelle passed away in November at the age of 88 from heart failure. Though he had been battling health issues for years, his family believes that his heart lost its spark four months earlier when Beth, his love and wife of 64 years, left this earthly life. Bob was surrounded by family when he passed and we know that he joined Beth in Heaven that day. Bob was the second of seven children born into a large loving family in New Jersey. He was close to his parents and siblings and he kept that connection throughout his life. As a teen, Bob was active in their church youth group and enjoyed ski trips and all the social opportunities of a large family. As a young man, he went to Maryville College in Tennessee for Business Administration. In his senior year, he met a beautiful freshman, Beth Chamberlain, who agreed to type his papers. When Bob graduated college and enlisted in the Navy as an officer, he proposed to Beth and they were married during a snowstorm in Iowa on New Years Day, 1955. Beth and Bob enjoyed a Naval officer's life and their first child, Laura, was born while he was out at sea. Soon afterwards, Bob began his civilian career at Ratheon in Massachusetts for a few years, where they had a second daughter, Claire. He accepted a job with IBM and moved the family to Woodstock, NY (before the concert), Stamford, Connecticut, Paris, France and then back to Stamford before he retired from the company after 27 years. Bob concluded his career with Rolm before he finally retired and focused on his lifelong passion - sailing. Bob had always loved the water. As a child, he and a friend "bought" a rowboat to use on the Passaic River that he named Corky. Sadly, Corky was in Bob's life for only a few days before it was reclaimed - but he was hooked. Decades later, when their family moved to Stamford, he bought a 19' Lightning, a wooden sailboat called Mystery, that had to be caulked, sanded and sealed every year. It was part of the fun, he would say. When the family relocated to Paris for 3 years, the boat was sold and Bob resorted to organizing weekend trips about Europe - usually around towns near water and boats. When they moved back to the States, a 30' C&C, Encounter, was purchased and the family joined the Stamford Yacht Club. Bob always had a strong competitive spirit and he enjoyed the camaraderie and challenge of racing sailboats regularly on Long Island Sound. He also joined the Halloween Yacht Club so that he could compete in their races as well. Bob sailed with friends up and down the East Coast and competed in the race to Bermuda several times. Many years later, they upgraded to a Hood 38' cruising sailboat, Fantasia, that he and Beth loved to sail and even took down to the Bahamas for a spell. Bob loved to be out on the water and especially enjoyed sharing his passion with family and friends. Bob was an adventurer and modern day explorer. With his wife and friends, they rented a sailboat off Turkey, skied the Alps, rode camels in Egypt, went on a photo safari in Africa, ziplined in the rainforest, climbed the ruins in Peru and many other trips where they could experience new cultures. Bob loved people and he was always quick to smile and friendly to all. He taught those around him to work hard in their pursuits; whether for work or hobby, be kind to others, look for the positive and to enjoy life. Bob and Beth loved their family, extended family and friends. They enjoyed camping, perusing museums and art galleries, gathering at reunions, swapping stories at boat raft-ups or sharing an outdoor concert with friends. They used to host theme parties that transformed their house regularly. The North Stamford Community Church was a big part of their lives for 49 years and Bob was instrumental in the building of the memorial garden where Beth's ashes are and Bob's will be placed later this year. Together again...always. Bob is survived by his two daughters, Laura and Claire and their husbands Sylvain and Matthew. He loved but leaves his four granddaughters, Olivia (Otis), Elise, Cecilia (Alec) and Deirdre, his sisters, Lorraine and Carol (Dan) and his brother, Roy (Geri) and their families. Unfortunately due to the restraints caused by the current health crisis, the family will not be able to hold the memorial service for Bob that was planned for this weekend. We are grateful for all who shared Bob and Beth's lives and gave them great joy and wonderful memories. We should all carry on their example of living and loving to the fullest.

