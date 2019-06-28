Brenda (Turner) Walsh

Our dear Brenda passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 14th to join her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack. Brenda, Jack, their two sons, and daughter Immigrated to the United States from Tottington near Bury, Lancashire, England in 1963, landing in Stamford, CT with just a few possessions in their suitcases. For them, it was a daring move – to leave their home and go to a new and unfamiliar place – but they were determined and hopeful. Life in the U.S. didn't start out perfect, as the steamer transporting most of their belongings never arrived to meet them. This setback, however, did not stop them from continuing to pursue their American dream.

Brenda wore many hats during her working career. She began as a buying associate at Bloomingdales soon after arriving in Stamford and then moved on to office manager at the Darien Animal Hospital for seventeen years. Her final position, at the American Institute for Foreign Study in Greenwich, provided her a fulfilling twenty years. Through her hard work, she became the Associate Director of the College Division and eventually retired in 1998. Throughout her career, she made many wonderful memories, adopted many animals, and travelled the world.

Brenda and Jack moved to a new home in Southbury, CT in 2002 where they carried out the remainder of their life together. They took cruises to exotic places, delighted in entertaining family and friends, and enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow into young ladies.

Brenda was many things, a mother, businesswoman, animal lover, travel enthusiast, and a loving grandmother. She approached everything with strength even when tested. She always put others needs before her own, often bustling around the house to make sure her guests were comfortable and welcome to a cup of tea.

Brenda was born to William Turner and Lucy Whitehouse in Greenmount, Lancashire, England. She is survived by her two sons Martyn J. Walsh (Patty) of Garland, TX and David L. Walsh of Stamford, CT, and a daughter, Victoria W. Costanzo (Ned) of Bethel, CT. She is also survived by three granddaughters; Katie & Becca Costanzo of Bethel, CT and Chelsea Walsh of Stamford, CT. Brenda was also predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Walsh.

There will not be a service, per Brenda's request, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Brenda's name to your local animal shelter or the . Published in Stamford Advocate on June 30, 2019