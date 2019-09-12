|
Brian Evan Kirkpatrick
Brian Evan Kirkpatrick, 68, passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2019, at his home in Bristol, Connecticut. He was born on February 11, 1951, in Stamford, Connecticut where he was a longtime resident. He retired from SNET (AT&T) with over 35 years of service.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Amanda B. Kirkpatrick of Brooklyn, New York; his sister and her husband, Laurie and Nicholas Greci, of Sanbornton, New Hampshire; two nephews, Shawn Kirkpatrick of Bridgeport, Connecticut and Christopher Greci of San Jose, California; and two nieces, Heather Kirkpatrick, who is currently living in Finland and Stacey G. Gibson, of Portland, Oregon. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan C. Kirkpatrick of Bridgeport.
Brian was a lifelong skier and had been a member of the Ski Bears in Norwalk for many years and skied at Mt. Southington enjoying the Monday night races. After moving to Bristol, he joined the Bristol Ski Club and spent many enjoyable trips on Okemo Mountain in Vermont. He also enjoyed motorcycles and baseball. He stayed connected to his world with his computers, also tinkering with the hardware and playing with the software.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.
Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019