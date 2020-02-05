|
Bruce C. Payne
Bruce C. Payne, 75, transitioned peacefully on January 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 3, 1944 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Calvin Birch, Sr. and Evoria Harrell Birch. Bruce retired from Metro North Railroad after numerous years of service. His memory will be cherished by four daughters, Amy Jackson (James), Sharon Bridges, Shelly Thompson and Kimberly Person, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his stepmother, Geraldine Birch; two sisters, Tina Birch and Darlene Birch; four brothers, Calvin Birch, Jr. (Brenda), Alonzo White, Craig Birch and Keith Birch and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Apostle Herlene F. Streeter officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020