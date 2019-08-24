|
Bruce Fodiman
Bruce Fodiman, age 73 of Shelton, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. Born in Stamford September 15, 1945, Bruce was the devoted and beloved husband of Renee Pia Fodiman (deceased) and son of the late Max and Phyllis Fodiman. After graduating from Stamford High, he then went onto Chamberlayne, Jr. College in Boston, received his diploma from United States Army Aviation School in Fort Rucker, Alabama and served in the National Guard of Massachusetts, HHB 26th Infantry Artillery Division. Bruce was a member of Brownson Country Club in Huntington, beginning 1988 where he made a large and long-lasting community of friends. Bruce worked for the State of CT as a Bail bonds agent, was employed in the family business Fodi Bros Furniture in Stamford, and retired from AA Metro, Moving and Storage which he owned with his longtime friend Ernie Raffaele, Jr.
Bruce is survived by his beloved son Brett Fodiman, his wife Meaghen and grand-dog Tuck, and his dear brothers Fred Fodiman, Sanford Fodiman and many dear nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his cherished sister Myra Fodiman DeMatteo. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12pm-2pm, with interment following at Agudath Sholom Cemetery in Stamford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate and/or The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019