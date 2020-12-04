Bruce William Huffine
Bruce William Huffine, longtime resident of Stamford, died suddenly on November 29, 2020. He lived an amazing 81 years. Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Bruce was the son of Marie Baddour and Gordon Huffine. At the age of ten, Bruce and his older brother came under the guardianship of Matthew E. Dann, the Headmaster of Trinity Pawling School. After spending countless summers cutting the grass at Trinity Pawling, Bruce graduated in 1958 and continued to be an active and valued Ambassador of its Alumni Association for his entire life.
Bruce graduated from Brown University in 1962 on a ROTC Scholarship and as a proud member of Delta Phi, he kept close contacts with his fraternity brothers for many years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy until a medical discharge due to his bum knee ended his duty. Bruce then moved to New York and earned his MBA from New York University as well as meeting the love of his life Betsy Hackett Huffine. They were wed in 1966 in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
After working for JC Penney for many years, Bruce took the leap and started his own sales business until his retirement in 2001. In retirement, Bruce kept busy in the Stamford community and beyond. He was an active member of the Trinity Church in Greenwich, volunteered weekly at the Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry, was an avid curler at the Ardsley Curling Club, as well as being a member of the Stamford Men's Club.
Bruce was deeply devoted to his friends, family, and hobbies. Bruce loved to travel and took advantage of the opportunity to share that passion with friends and family. Some of his favorite trips were to New Hampshire, Alaska, Fire Island, Africa, Vietnam, and Australia. What made these trips so special was spending time with those who he cared most about. Bruce and Betsy cherished the trips they took with each grandchild when they turned 12. They explored London, Greece, and the best ballparks in America and all 4 grandsons remember those trips as the best of their lives.
Bruce sincerely lived the American Dream. He had a loving and enduring marriage of 54 years, 2 children who loved him with all their heart, and 4 grandchildren who laughed and gave an eye-roll at every one of his epic "Pops" jokes. He served his country with honor, he was an educated man, he provided an ample life for his family, traveled the world and owned his own home and business. Someone to admire in every way. Bruce was an avid collector of both stamps and political pins, solved many crossword puzzles, and grew the best tomatoes and zucchini in his garden. Bridge games, ski trips, pool parties, and holiday get togethers was where Bruce was in his element. Laughing and joking with his friends and loved ones was what Bruce was all about. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and the many communities he touched.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betsy Huffine. His son's family T.D. and Joanne Huffine and their son Jason as well as his daughter Connie and her husband Jeff Zlot and their 3 sons Jacob, Sam, and Noah. He was predeceased by his brother, US Air Force veteran Donald Huffine.
Due to the COVID pandemic and overall disaster 2020 has been, a memorial to celebrate the life and memories of our beloved Bruce will be held in the future when possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Trinity Pawling School, 700 Route 22, Pawling, NY 12564 (Trinitypawling.org
).