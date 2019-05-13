Bruno P. Necatera, Sr.

Bruno P. Necatera Sr., 87, of Stamford, CT passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was known to many as Gramps, Pop-Pop and Mr. Bruno.

Bruno will be sadly missed by his daughters, Donna Romaniello and Kristen Mcgorty (Brandon), his grandchildren, Shari (Brian), Danny, Bobby, Stephanie, Frank, Chris, Annie, Taylor, Devlin, Cara and his beloved dog, J.D.

He has 14 great-grandchildren with another on the way who will cherish the memories they shared with their Pop-Pop.

Bruno was born and raised in Slickville, PA where he has many aunts, uncles and cousins who will greatly miss him too.

He moved to Cos Cob, CT where he began his own family. He was predeceased by his parents Carmine and Jennie and his brother, Joseph. He was also predeceased by his first wife Ann, his second wife Marion, as well as his sons Marc and Bruno Jr.

Being the proud owner of Marc Service Center for over 50 years and Stamford Taxi, Bruno created many friendships and those have become family to him...he considered them "my sons".. Frankie, Shafi, Kenny, Rudy and many more! His love for Country Music led him to manage quite a few bands over the years. Bruno enjoyed good conversations, being outdoors in the sunshine and spending time with his family and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, May 16 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Friday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich.

Donations to ASPCA can be made in Bruno's memory at: https://tinyurl.com/Bruno-s-ASPCA. To leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com