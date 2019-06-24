The Advocate Notices
Bryan R. Sauer Notice
Bryan R. Sauer
Bryan Roland Sauer, age 57, of Stamford, Connecticut passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born June 24, 1961 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was preceded by his father Helmut (Bill) Sauer, and his mother Eva Maria Robinson. He is survived by his sister Suzanne Sauer Jarrett, his brother-in-law Frank Marro, his nephews Rick Bryan Marro and Stephen Jarrett, and his niece Theresa Jarrett. He will be greatly missed. Due to the circumstances of his passing a private memorial service was held.
Published in Stamford Advocate on June 25, 2019
