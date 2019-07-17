Edward "Buddy" Kopec

Edward Henry Kopec, of Stamford, CT, affectionately known as Buddy, passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Stamford, Bud was born on November 11, 1942 to the late Edward J. and Bertha (Yocher) Kopec. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing. Bud was proficient at many trades including mechanics, truck driving and well drilling.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Melchionne) Kopec; four sons, Edward Kopec (Lisa), William Kopec, John Kopec and Dennis Kopec (Noelle); four grandchildren, Kelsey, Joseph, Tyler and Avery, brother; Paul Kopec (Marie); brother-in-law, Frank Melchionne (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Kopec and brother-in-law, Sabino Melchionne.

Friends and family may offer their sympathy and condolences to Bud's family on Saturday, July 20th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. In honor of Bud's wishes the burial services will be private.

The family has entrusted Bud's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 18, 2019