Bunny (Ellen) Ericsson

Musician, Volunteer and Encourager

BUNNY ERICSSON of Darien, left for heaven from home surrounded by love on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in New York on March 20, 1927.

Bunny (Ellen Terzian) Ericsson was predeceased by her loving and proud husband of almost seventy years, Walter, and by her parents, Alexander and Ellen Nekander Terzian.

She is survived, immensely loved, admired and highly respected by three generations of adoring children to whom she has been 'their everything' - son Jack, daughter Sandra, grandson Nolan, and great-granddaughters Alexandra and Anna, all of CT, along with Bella and Lily, her devoted and constant canine companions.

Bunny is also survived and deeply loved by her cherished sister, Anne T. Sloan of Los Angeles, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Music was Bunny's life and she touched countless lives with her gifts, talent, generosity and encouragement until the day she departed.

She taught piano in Darien since the 1950's, played the organ and piano in every Darien church for various occasions, was organist for over fifty years at Noroton Presbyterian Church, simultaneously at the Christian Science Church, Darien, preceded by the Wilton Christian Science Church.

In earlier years, Bunny blessed Zion Lutheran Church as well with thousands of services as their organist, followed by years at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Norwalk and her devoted years with Stamford's Evangelical Congregational Church. The church organs she brought to life and the various piano venues she graced are countless.

Bunny was the pianist/accompanist to the Darien Senior Songsters for decades as they entertained at nursing homes around Fairfield County and senior citizen events.

Bunny was the sole organist for Lawrence Funeral Home for over sixty years.

Weddings, celebrations, holiday events, concerts, charities, family and friends gatherings, and even a performance in Herald Square for Macy's, were among her constantly full schedule, reaching into her ninety-second year and days before her passing. Bunny was looking forward to playing the Radio City Music Hall organ in November of this year at ninety-two years young!

Her dedication to volunteering amounted to thousands of hours in various places and her gift of encouraging others was priceless.

A rare gift in a precious petite package, Bunny is and will be deeply missed by countless friends and admirers, and she leaves an un-fillable void in her family.

Bunny's music lives on within our hearts and in her invaluable recordings.

Bunny, and late husband Walt, were true 'townies', Darien-ites who supported their town throughout their lives. They lived a life of dedication to faith, family and the flag.

A special music-filled celebration of Bunny's extraordinary life will be held at twelve noon on Monday, June 17th, 2019 in the sanctuary of the Noroton Presbyterian Church, Darien. Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary