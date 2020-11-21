Burton S. Gordon
Burton S. Gordon, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at Stamford Hospital early afternoon of Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A native of Stamford, Burt was born July 29, 1927 to the late Rueben and Marion (Schappert) Gordon. He was 93 years old at the time of his passing.
Burt graduated from Stamford High School class of 1945. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army and then attended Trade School where he honed his talents as a carpenter and builder. he loved boating and was a member of the Stamford Power Squadron, but he found his passion in skiing. He was a volunteer ski patrolman for Hunter Mountain Ski Bowl for almost 20 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He and his wife enjoyed many ski trips to Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and abroad and continued skiing well into his 80's. He spent his retirement at his house in the mountains, loved the country living, his hot tub and a glass of wine with his friends. His smiling eyes, hardy laugh and quiet, yet strong, presence will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Joyce (Winnewisser) of 71 remarkable years; his older sister Marion Jean Andersen; his eldest daughter Janice Pulos and her husband Constantine; twins Teresa Hatfield and Susan Stoogenke, their husbands Richard and Lawrence, respectively; and three grandchildren, Alex, Daniel and Harrison.
Due to the recent increase in COVID19 cases, a celebration of Burt's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org/donate
