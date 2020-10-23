1/1
Calvin Pommills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Calvin Pommills October 23, 1920 January 30, 1983 ON YOUR 100th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN Papa There are so many precious memories That throughout our lives will stay, Of a very special Dad Whose 100th birthday is today. All your care and guidance Papa We never could repay, We feel you walk beside us And are still with us every day. We treasure all the memories Of the happy times we had, With the wisest, most caring One in a million DAD May God Bless You & Keep You Papa Your Loving Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved