In Loving Memory of Calvin Pommills October 23, 1920 January 30, 1983 ON YOUR 100th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN Papa There are so many precious memories That throughout our lives will stay, Of a very special Dad Whose 100th birthday is today. All your care and guidance Papa We never could repay, We feel you walk beside us And are still with us every day. We treasure all the memories Of the happy times we had, With the wisest, most caring One in a million DAD May God Bless You & Keep You Papa Your Loving Family

