Calvin F. Rudman
March 30, 1947- November 8, 2020Calvin Frederick Rudman, 73, of Southport, CT, passed away Sunday, November 8th, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Calvin was born March 30, 1947, to the late Herman Rudman and Rosalind Lanzer, in New York City. Calvin graduated from Monmouth College, was a pretty good bowler, liked to play piano, and rooted for the LA Dodgers.
Calvin is survived by his brother, Alan Rudman, Sister-in-law Deena Rudman, and nephew Adam Rudman. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Calvin's friend Peter, for everything he did for Calvin and the friendship they shared.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in Calvin's honor to the American Cancer Society
; cancer.org/donate
