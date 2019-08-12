The Advocate Notices
|
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Carl Anderson Notice
Carl Anderson
Carl L. Anderson, age 55, of Stratford, beloved husband of Theresa (Putzig) Anderson, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Carl was born in Stamford and was a graduate of West Hill High School. To say that Carl loved motorcycles would be an understatement. The only thing he loved more in life was his wife, children and grandchildren. Carl had a fantastic sense of humor and an awesome laugh. He always strived to see the good in everyone. Carl was the owner and operator of Anderson Flatbed Service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two loving and devoted daughters, Kimberly Anderson and Jennifer Anderson Barbero and her husband, Jay; three cherished grandsons, Jace, Mason and Dante; a special cousin, Jody Mahoney; his father, Carl E. Anderson; and several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and biker buddies. He was predeceased by his mother, Diane Vetti Anderson.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Autism Speaks, 101 N Plains Industrial Rd., Harvest Park Bldg 1A, Wallingford, CT 06492 or www.ct-asrc.org. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
