Carl Friedman
Carl P. Friedman
Carl Friedman, 78, of Longboat Key, FL, formerly of Stamford, CT, devoted husband, beloved father and adoring grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 after a short but mighty battle with glioblastoma. Carl was born in Stamford, CT to Florence and Benjamin Friedman. He received a BS degree from the University of Connecticut and a JD degree from Georgetown University Law School. He used his legal background and his love of investments to establish a successful wealth management firm 40 years ago where he was still working until very recently.
Carl's first love was the water. He was an avid boater and deep sea fisherman. He also was a sports car enthusiast and always felt the need for speed. He was young at heart, waterskiing at the age of 70, attending racing school at 75 and still playing singles tennis and running on a regular basis at 77. He was so much fun to be around and brightened any room when he walked in.
Family meals were always fun times, as Carl was very enthusiastic about all kinds of food and he loved spending time with his family. Fairly recent trips to Atlantis and Rocking Horse Ranch with his wife, children and grandchildren to celebrate milestone birthdays and anniversaries provide cherished memories, as do the many boating trips around New England, the Chesapeake Bay, and through the Intracoastal waterway.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Friedman, his best-friend son James and daughter-in-law Melissa Friedman of Stamford, CT, his devoted daughter Robin and son-in-law Stephen Weiner of Glastonbury, CT and his three adoring grandchildren Amanda and Derek Friedman and Jacob Weiner. Carl is also survived by his sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Irving Goldblum along with too many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends to name.
Carl was cremated at Weinstein Mortuary of West Hartford, CT, and, due to COVID, a small family service was held on November 25th in Glastonbury, CT overlooking the Connecticut River.
Donations may be made in Carl's memory to Hartford Health Care at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or to Massachusetts General Hospital to help fund research to improve brain tumor care: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate or by sending a check to MGH attn. Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Carl touched so many lives and will be deeply missed.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020.
December 5, 2020
From Stamford High School friendship in the 50s, boating trips, weddings, anniversaries, children, grandchildren get togethers in Long Island, Stamford and both coasts of Florida Michael and I will miss him always. Loving memories
Jane Hartman Schwartz
Friend
