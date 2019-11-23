The Advocate Notices
Carl Muskat Notice
Carl S. Muskat
February 18, 1938-October 10, 2019. A graduate of Cornell University, BA, Architecture, 1959.
Carl developed a master plan for CUNY Lehman College, NYC, and with the architectural firms, Haines, Lundberg & Waehler, NYC, and Flad & Associates, Stamford, CT. He helped to design buildings throughout the United States.
He is remembered lovingly by his wife, Mary Louise Long, his children, Roger, Jennifer, and Timothy (Carla) Muskat, Grandchildren, Tallin (Asif Razzaq), Kaylin, Heath, Sophia, Harrison (Kristin) and Galen Muskat. Stepsons, Christopher and Nicholas (Judy) Jecko, and grandson, Timothy Jecko.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 24, 2019
