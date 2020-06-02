Carl Chester Pavlick
Carl Chester Pavlick, 73, resident of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on May 28th, 2020. Born on September 22, 1946 in Stamford Hospital, Carl was the son of Cecilia Pavlick-Brzoska and the late Chester Pavlick of Norwalk, CT.
After graduating from J M Wright Technical school in 1965 Carl proudly served in the U.S. Army. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry operating in the Aerial Gunner position. He graduated from the US School of Wallcoverings in Rutland, VT and the Finishing School of Floral Park, NY, one of the nation's oldest and finest teaching schools for the art of decorative painting. He owned and operated the local Stamford business, Grand Wallcoverings, for over 25 years.
He was an avid New York Giants and Uconn Women's Basketball fan. Afternoon reading was a favorite pastime, reading 1-2 books a week. A proud member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Stamford Lodge No. 899 for 23 years. He was fondly known as a "gourmet chef" by his family, Thanksgiving being his favorite meal to host each year.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sondra Surwilo-Pavlick, daughter Leah Pavlick-Jordhamo, son Aaron Pavlick and his wife Maya, and daughter Casey Kaplan and her husband Matt. His sisters Cynthia Dawson and Corinne Gall, and siblings-in-law, Msgr. Edward Surwilo, Vincent and Maggie Surwilo, and Marianne and Brian Nadriczny. As well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind four grandchildren who he loved more than anything in this world: Cheyann, Ela Rose, Bnaya and Elaya.
He is predeceased by his brother, Chester Pavlick and beloved mother-in-law, Rose Surwilo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Folds of Honor https://www.foldsofhonor.org; Folds of Honor, 5800 N Patriot Drive, Owasso , OK 74055.
A private service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home for the family. A Memorial Mass and inurnment will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 2, 2020.