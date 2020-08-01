1/
Carl "Butch" Pugliese Jr.
Carl F. "Butch" Pugliese Jr.
June 1, 1953 - June 3, 2020Carl F. Pugliese Jr. (Butch), 67, of Ponder Texas, formerly of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Carl F. Pugliese Sr., and the late Marie Possidento Pugliese. Carl moved to Denton, Texas, with his family in 2003, where he established and successfully ran his General Contracting business "Carl's Handyman Services". He touched many lives throughout the DFW area, and had a larger than life personality, an infectious smile, and a compassionate spirit. Carl is survived by his daughter Danielle Pugliese Johns and her husband Seth. His former spouse Joy Mason Pugliese, brother Gary Pugliese and his wife Dana, sister Carol Pugliese, sister Michele Pugliese Zoppi and her husband John, and sister Karen Pugliese Gorman. Additionally, he is survived by his five grandchildren whom he adored, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial mass for friends and family to celebrate Butch will be held Saturday, August 8th, 10:30 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 1, 2020.
