Carmela (Camey) Campana
Carmela (Camey) Campana, age 93, of Stamford, passed away peacefully in her home on June 25, 2020. Camey was born on Sept. 4, 1926 to the late Anna Maria (Zaccanino) and Angelo Romaniello.
Camey and her husband Joseph Campana (predeceased) had two sons, Michael (who recently passed away) and Daniel and his partner Gaspar Saldanha of Miami Beach, Florida.
Carmela was from a large and close family. Her siblings were, Daniel Romaniello, Ann Rotante, Beatrice Amuso, Jean Occulto, Lucian and Anthony Romaniello. Her surviving family includes Lucian's wife Carol Romaniello and Anthony's former wife, Marie Romaniello and sisters-in-law Margaret (Midge) Campana and Gloria Kennedy as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carmela grew up in Stamford and moved to Old Greenwich after she was married and raised her beloved sons. Camey loved life in Old Greenwich and was happiest walking her dog Arnie in Binney Park. She was a plant lover and an avid Gardner. She loved to cook and entertain over the holidays with her extended family.
Camey was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was intelligent, charismatic and very opinionated, but always highly regarded by all who knew her. She was a great listener, supportive and was always available for her family and friends.
Camey loved to spend time in Florida. The family had a vacation home in Boca Raton, friends and family in Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Miami Beach. There you could find her working on the perfect tan and loving the tropical life style... Cocktails and hors d'oeurves on the beach? Camey will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Camey's life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 25th at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will take place at 12 noon. In strict accordance with the social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a face covering and observe distancing standards if you plan on attending.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alz.org/donate
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
.
