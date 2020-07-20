Carmela Chiravolo

Carmela P. Chiravolo
Carmela P. Chiravolo, 89, of Stratford and a former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Stamford on December 10, 1930 to the late John and Antoinette Troncone Loffredo.
Carmela was a Secretary at McClean Trucking for many years before her retirement. She was the caregiver of the family… her life's mission was being there for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carmela is survived by her loving children, Lynn LaPrade, Anthony Chiravolo and his wife Laura,as well as her grandchildren, Adam LaPrade, Anthony C. Chiravolo and his wife Christina and their children, Anthony and Lacey, Bryan Chiravolo and Scott Chiravolo. Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Loffredo and his wife Patricia.
Besides her parents, Carmela was also predeceased by her husband, Anthony C. Chiravolo of 65 years and her siblings, Sam, John, Carmen, Tony and Phil Loffredo and Sue Biagini.
Calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart RC Church and Interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery, limited to family, will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the healthcare providers that gave Carmela comfort, grace and dignity.
The family requests that donations be made in Carmela's memory to a charity of one's choice
.
