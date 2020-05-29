Carmela "Carm" Portanova
Carmela "Carm" Portanova, 87, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1933 in Stamford to the late Frank and Filomena (Pigro) Cavaliere. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1951.
Nothing mattered more to Carmela in life than her family; they were the center of her world. She was deeply religious and was an extremely patriotic American. Her favorite pastimes included taking trips to Mohegan Sun with her husband, playing cards with her friends, dancing, wearing glamorous accessories, and spending time at her beach house in Milford (especially to celebrate the Fourth of July).
Carmela is survived by her four devoted children: Debra Nelson; Susan Rogliano; Michael Portanova and wife Robin; David Portanova and wife Laura. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, who adored her: Elizabeth McFarlane (Greg); Jacquelyn Nelson (Gil Newman); Catherine Rogliano (Michael Falvey); Anthony and Nicholas Portanova; Alexa and Jonathan Portanova. Carmela was beloved by her three energetic great-grandchildren: Avery, Graeme, and Aedan McFarlane. She cherished her relationships with her siblings, and is survived by: brother Carlo Cavaliere (Barbara); sister Theresa Savitz (Donald); sister Beatrice Cooke (Michael Garvey); brother Dominick Cavaliere (Lois); sisters-in-law Carmella Cavaliere and Marie Portanova. Carmela loved her special cousins Pauline Morgan (Phil) and Judy Cavaliere, as well as her very best friend and soul sister Betty Garofalo. She treasured her large extended family, including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Carmela was predeceased by her husband of 62 years and the love of her life, Anthony Portanova; sons-in-law Barry Nelson and Robert Rogliano; brother Frank Cavaliere; and brother-in-law George Cooke.
Carmela's family would like to extend a special thanks to Visiting Angels — especially longtime caregivers Marie, Rosemonde, and Marlene — for the loving care they provided over the last few years. Thank you to Sunrise Assisted Living of Stamford's staff, residents, and families for their care, friendship, and love.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carmela's honor to Stamford Education 4 Autism (SE4A) online at https://stamfordeducation4autism.org or via mail to 1127 High Ridge Road, PMB #315, Stamford, CT 06905.
The family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Sunday, May 31st at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 1 p.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Carmela's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 29, 2020.