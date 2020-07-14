Carmela Scharf

Carmela L. Scharf
Carmela L. Scharf, of Stamford, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Carmela was married for 49 years to Elden (Al) Scharf before his passing. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina Orrico of Cos Cob. She is survived by her
beloved sons John Scharf of Stamford and Robert Scharf and wife Evol of Bethel, grandsons Rob Scharf of Shelburne, VT and Chris Scharf of Andover, MA along with 4 great-grandchildren Laragh, Amelie, Chase and Gabriella. Carmela is also survived by sisters Delores, Josephine, Theresa, Louise and brothers Joseph Jr and Larry as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Alice and Margaret and
brother Frank. Carmela's life passion was cooking her legendary meatballs and pasta for family, friends and neighbors. She took great comfort in her faith and the angels that surrounded her.
She will forever live in our hearts and prayers.
A graveside service will be held for family at St. Johns Cemetary. Donations can be made in her name to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
