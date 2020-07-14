1/1
Carmela Scharf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela L. Scharf
Carmela L. Scharf, of Stamford, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Carmela was married for 49 years to Elden (Al) Scharf before his passing. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina Orrico of Cos Cob. She is survived by her
beloved sons John Scharf of Stamford and Robert Scharf and wife Evol of Bethel, grandsons Rob Scharf of Shelburne, VT and Chris Scharf of Andover, MA along with 4 great-grandchildren Laragh, Amelie, Chase and Gabriella. Carmela is also survived by sisters Delores, Josephine, Theresa, Louise and brothers Joseph Jr and Larry as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Alice and Margaret and
brother Frank. Carmela's life passion was cooking her legendary meatballs and pasta for family, friends and neighbors. She took great comfort in her faith and the angels that surrounded her.
She will forever live in our hearts and prayers.
A graveside service will be held for family at St. Johns Cemetary. Donations can be made in her name to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved