Carmella Bruno
Carmella Bruno, life long resident of Stamford, CT died peacefully on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Bruno and Chris Dragon, Danielle and Preston Stratton; three grandchildren, Sean Stratton, Jacob Stratton, Lara (Stratton) Hotz and grandson-in-law, Sgt. William Hotz; and by two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Ivory Stratton.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Bruno and two brothers, Anthony and John Romano.
Carmella worked alongside her husband for over 30 years, and loved to travel with him. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Columbiettes. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Tuesday, May 12th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Carmella's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 9, 2020.