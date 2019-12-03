|
Carmella Dorothy Nuro
Carmella Dorothy Nuro, longtime resident of Stamford and Norwalk passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was 94 years young.
Carmella was born in Stamford, CT on the West Side and was the daughter of Joseph Coppola and Amelia Panella Coppola, both Italian immigrants. She spent much time in the summers in New Canaan with her Grandmother Panella, where she got a knack for cooking and baking. She had two brothers, Harold and William, all deceased. She attended Stamford High School and loved field hockey, softball and later on, bowling. She also was instrumental in teaching her children the love of sports. After High School she immediately joined Pitney Bowes making various parts for the war effort in WWII. She then had a family and worked with other manufacturing companies until she began to work with her husband, Frank (Lazy) Nuro at Lazy's Restaurant in Stamford. She will be remembered for her love of family, children, grandchildren and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year and would bake Italian cookies, pastries and the seven fishes for Christmas Eve as the whole family would come to Carm and Lazy's house. Dinner was followed by the trek across the street for Midnight Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Norwalk.
She loved to travel and visited Italy and France but especially loved the Bahamas and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed New England sports teams such as the Red Sox and Patriots.
She is survived by her children, Robert Monaco of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce and Joanne Monaco of Matthews, NC and Arlette and Patrick Orlando of London, England. Six grandchildren, Robert Monaco, Jr., Brian Monaco, Marissa Shelton, Timothy Monaco, Jeff Monaco and Kristen Monaco Johnson and 10 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Bella, Tyler, Chase, Taylor, Cameron, Sadie, Luca, Parks and Nash.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank (Lazy) Nuro.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT, and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Donation to .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019