The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Cemetery
New Canaan, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Nuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Nuro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella Nuro Notice
Carmella Dorothy Nuro
Carmella Dorothy Nuro, longtime resident of Stamford and Norwalk passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was 94 years young.
Carmella was born in Stamford, CT on the West Side and was the daughter of Joseph Coppola and Amelia Panella Coppola, both Italian immigrants. She spent much time in the summers in New Canaan with her Grandmother Panella, where she got a knack for cooking and baking. She had two brothers, Harold and William, all deceased. She attended Stamford High School and loved field hockey, softball and later on, bowling. She also was instrumental in teaching her children the love of sports. After High School she immediately joined Pitney Bowes making various parts for the war effort in WWII. She then had a family and worked with other manufacturing companies until she began to work with her husband, Frank (Lazy) Nuro at Lazy's Restaurant in Stamford. She will be remembered for her love of family, children, grandchildren and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year and would bake Italian cookies, pastries and the seven fishes for Christmas Eve as the whole family would come to Carm and Lazy's house. Dinner was followed by the trek across the street for Midnight Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Norwalk.
She loved to travel and visited Italy and France but especially loved the Bahamas and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed New England sports teams such as the Red Sox and Patriots.
She is survived by her children, Robert Monaco of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce and Joanne Monaco of Matthews, NC and Arlette and Patrick Orlando of London, England. Six grandchildren, Robert Monaco, Jr., Brian Monaco, Marissa Shelton, Timothy Monaco, Jeff Monaco and Kristen Monaco Johnson and 10 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Bella, Tyler, Chase, Taylor, Cameron, Sadie, Luca, Parks and Nash.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank (Lazy) Nuro.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT, and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Donation to .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -