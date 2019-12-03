|
Carmella Dorothy Nuro
Carmella Dorothy Nuro, longtime resident of Stamford and Norwalk passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was 94 years young.
She is survived by her children, Robert Monaco of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce and Joanne Monaco of Matthews, NC and Arlette and Patrick Orlando of London, England. Six grandchildren, Robert Monaco, Jr., Brian Monaco, Marissa Shelton, Timothy Monaco, Jeff Monaco and Kristen Monaco Johnson and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank (Lazy) Nuro.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6th, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Donation to .
For Carmella's full length obituary, please visit leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019