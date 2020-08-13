1/1
Carmen B. Torres
1965 - 2020
5/1/1965-8/10/20Carmen passed away August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Carmen was a cashier at Stop and Shop in Ridgeway Shopping Center in Stamford, CT for over 20 years. Carmen is survived by her loving her daughter Ana Nieves Her grandson Dwight DePina Jr. Her siblings Maria Torres, Angel Torres, Pascual Pizarro Jr., Lisa Pizarro.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
